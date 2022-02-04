Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of RL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

