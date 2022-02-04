Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $266.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.18.

Shares of SPOT opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.94. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

