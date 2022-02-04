Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 28,200 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS opened at $73.13 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

