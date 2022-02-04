Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. assumed coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.20.

Get Redbox alerts:

RDBX opened at 2.03 on Friday. Redbox has a 52-week low of 2.00 and a 52-week high of 27.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 7.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.