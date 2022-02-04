AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $32.00 on Friday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 267,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 85,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 13,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.