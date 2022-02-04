Oppenheimer Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

