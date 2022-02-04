Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lifted by B. Riley

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BUSE stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.96.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.