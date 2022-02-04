Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Amundi purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $99,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in M&T Bank by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $34,948,235,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $175.18 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

