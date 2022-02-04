Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Comerica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $60.91 and a one year high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,746 shares of company stock valued at $620,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.