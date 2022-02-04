Arizona State Retirement System Sells 188 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.87 and its 200 day moving average is $431.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

