Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 43,869 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 343.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

