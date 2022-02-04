Arizona State Retirement System Sells 346 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

