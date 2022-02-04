Arizona State Retirement System Sells 539 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,585,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after buying an additional 1,388,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

