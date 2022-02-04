BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.47 Billion

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. BNB has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $378.32 or 0.00997801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is www.binance.com.
BNB Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
