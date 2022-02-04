Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.32 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.08. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.40.

IFC stock opened at C$172.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$164.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$140.50 and a 52 week high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.