Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.