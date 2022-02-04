Analysts Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target at $6.34

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.