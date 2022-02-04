Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 53,869 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 646.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,421 shares of company stock worth $1,656,825 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

