Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

