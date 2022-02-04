ZooKeeper One Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,480.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $113,480.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.20 or 0.07443432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.79 or 0.99755839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006970 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 103,389,510 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

