Barclays Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Equal Weight

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

