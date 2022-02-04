Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

