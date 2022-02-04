Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $50,858,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,267,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

