BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.