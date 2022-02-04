BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.