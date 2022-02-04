Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:MYC opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
