Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:MYC opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

