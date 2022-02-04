BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MYJ opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

