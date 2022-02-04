BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MYJ opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $16.45.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.