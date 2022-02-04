Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 277 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

