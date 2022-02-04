Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

NYSE ST opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,615,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,281,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

