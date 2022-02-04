Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 79,703 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 2,531.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,703 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDIV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,605,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 239,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.