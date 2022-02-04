Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,608,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,255,000 after buying an additional 46,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.