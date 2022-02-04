Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $521.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.