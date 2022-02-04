Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in UGI by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in UGI by 80.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in UGI by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

