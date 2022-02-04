Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,499 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.