Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 8,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 230,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $563.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 486.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 211,693 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.