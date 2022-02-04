Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 8,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 230,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 486.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 211,693 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.