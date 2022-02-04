NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.