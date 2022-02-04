Renaissance Group LLC Invests $766,000 in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

