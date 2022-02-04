Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

