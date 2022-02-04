Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 165 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.86.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $270.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.15. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $272.36.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

