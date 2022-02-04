Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

