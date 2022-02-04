Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $147.97 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

