Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $187,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LII opened at $268.74 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.20 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average of $313.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LII shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

