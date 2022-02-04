CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

CBBI stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.76. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

