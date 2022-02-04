CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
CBBI stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.76. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
