Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,858,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 476,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,660,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $659,501,000 after purchasing an additional 306,153 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

