Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Texas Pacific Land worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,090.31 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $901.61 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,188.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,278.78.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.