Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) SVP William C. Carroll Sells 3,580 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DAL stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

