Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $663.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $535.59 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

