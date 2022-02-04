National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NYSE:AG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

