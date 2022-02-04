Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

GLPEY stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

