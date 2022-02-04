National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELD. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.86.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$11.22 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$17.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -18.89.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

